Mary Cheney: I’m ‘Proud’ of Liz for Admitting She Was ‘Wrong’ About Same-Sex Marriage
‘RESPECT AND ADMIRATION’
Mary Cheney said she’s “proud” of her sister, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), for admitting she was “wrong” about same-sex marriage after all these years. “I love my sister very much and am so proud of her. It took a ton of courage to admit that she was wrong back in 2013 when she opposed marriage equality,” she wrote on Facebook. “That is something few politicians would ever do. I have nothing but respect and admiration for the strength of character she continues to show on a daily basis.” (And being a younger sibling, Mary also got in her dig: “And as her sister – I have one more thing that I just have to say... I told you so.”)
On Sunday, the Republican lawmaker announced she’d reversed her stance on the issue during a 60 Minutes interview, saying she “was wrong” and revealing that she’d patched up her relationship with her sister, Mary, who has been married to wife Heather Poe since 2012. “I love my sister very much,” she told Lesley Stahl.