Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Lead Tributes to Bob Saget After His Sudden Death
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget in an emotional statement after their Full House co-star died suddenly on Sunday. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the twins wrote in a statement reported by People magazine. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has... We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on Sunday afternoon after he performed his stand-up show, I Don’t Do Negative, in Jacksonville the previous night. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.” Saget was 65 years old.