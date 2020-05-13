Mary-Kate Olsen Requests Emergency Order to Divorce Husband: TMZ
Mary-Kate Olsen has requested an emergency court order in New York to divorce her French husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, claiming that he is trying to kick her out of their apartment by terminating the lease behind her back, TMZ reports. The fashion designer and former actress says that Sarkozy’s attorneys this week gave her a May 18 deadline via email to leave their apartment with all of her belongings. Olsen said she had requested more time due to the coronavirus restrictions in New York City, however she had not received a response, according to TMZ. The designer wanted to protect her property by filing a divorce petition, which would prevent Sarkozy from ending the lease. She previously signed a petition in April, however it was blocked by courts because of the accelerating virus outbreak in the city.