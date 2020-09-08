CHEAT SHEET
Mary Kay Letourneau Left Estate to Her Victim—Her Ex-Husband
Mary Kay Letourneau left her estate to ex-husband Vili Fualaau—whom she sexually abused when he was 12 and later married—and their two daughters, People magazine reports. Letourneau, who died of cancer in July at age 58, gained infamy in the 1990s when she went to prison for child rape of her student when she was a married teacher. When she was freed, she married Fualaau, who was then an adult, but they split up in 2017. He and their daughters will divide up the estate, the magazine said, quoting a family insider who added, “They are all still mourning her death, and they family has drawn very close together. And now everyone is going to be able to move forward.”