Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter With Her Student Is Now a Mom

‘General Hospital’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Dead at 86
SOAP ICON
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 4:24PM EDT 
Chris Robinson
Chris Robinson in a promotional still for 'General Hospital' in 1982. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Chris Robinson, who starred in the iconic soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, has died. Robinson’s friend, actor MJ Allen, confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing that Robinson, 86, passed away in his sleep on Monday at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, after experiencing heart failure for “some time.” Robinson starred as Dr. Rick Webber in over 1,000 episodes of General Hospital between 1978 to 1986, and returned for guest appearances in 2002 and 2013. He even continued to star in the series while incarcerated for federal income tax evasion in 1985, filming his scenes on nights and weekends through a work-release program. He later appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful from 1992 to 2005 as recurring character Jack Hamilton. His final role was in the 2022 film Just For a Week, in which he co-starred with Allen. Following the announcement from Allen, the official X account for General Hospital wrote that the show’s “enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber.” Robinson is survived by his wife, Jacquie Shane-Robinson, sons Shane, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher, Christopher Lance, and Robb, and grandchildren Ivy, Ava, Davey, Brooks, and Knox.

Read it at People

2
Viral One-Hit Wonder Star Gets 30 Years for Killing Cousin
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.11.25 6:11PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Rapper Silento attends the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Rapper Silentó at the 2016 BET Awards. David Livingston/Getty Images

Rapper Silentó, real name Ricky Hawk, has been given a 30-year prison sentence for murdering his cousin, the Associated Press reported. Silentó, 27, pleaded guilty to the shooting, including charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. He said he was mentally ill as part of a plea deal, which dropped the murder charge. Silentó is best known for the viral 2015 song, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), which included a dance that became popular across social media channels. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Frederick Rooks III, Silentó’s cousin, was shot dead early on the morning of January 21, 2021. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. “Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses,” said Silentó’s manager Chanel Hudson at the time. “We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer and positive energy!!”

Read it at The Associated Press

3

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter With Her Student Is Now a Mom

BOY MEETS WORLD
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.11.25 6:53PM EDT 
Audrey Fualaau with baby and Mary Kay Letourneau
Audrey Fualaau/Tiktok/Reuters

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s daughter, Audrey Fualaau, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Ethan Porter: a son named Elias Ulumailuma D. Porter. The new mom announced the birth in an Instagram post on May 30, writing, “Welcome to the world son ... Mommy and daddy love you forever and more than you’ll ever know!” Audrey’s father, Vili, first became a grandfather in 2024 after his younger daughter, Georgia, gave birth to a baby boy. The sisters are the only daughters of Vili and convicted child rapist Mary Kay. The pair’s illegal relationship began in June 1996, when Mary Kay, 34, was 12-year-old Vili’s sixth-grade teacher. In September of that year, Mary Kay learned she was pregnant with Vili’s child. At the time, Mary Kay was married to Steve Letourneau, with whom she had four children. Mary Kay was arrested in 1997, after one of Steve’s family members reported her to police. While out on bail and awaiting sentencing on two counts of second-degree child rape, Mary Kay gave birth to Audrey, her first child with Vili. She gave birth to their second daughter, Georgia, while in jail in 1998—making Vili a father of two at just 15 years old. One year after being released from prison in 2004, following a seven-year sentence, Mary Kay and Vili wed. The couple were married for 12 years before separating in 2017; they officially divorced in 2019. Mary Kay died of cancer in 2020.

Read it at People

4
Blake Lively Subpoenas Taylor Swift’s Nemesis in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
IT NEVER ENDS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 3:28PM EDT 
Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun at the 4th annual Wishing Well winter gala in 2016. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Two days after a judge tossed out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation suit against Blake Lively, the actress is now ramping up for the next stage of the battle. On Wednesday, Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed music executive Scott “Scooter” Braun, a longtime friend of Baldoni’s, best known for his longstanding feud with Taylor Swift, a longtime friend of Lively’s. Braun, 43, was subpoenaed in Lively’s ongoing suit against Baldoni because his company, HYBE America, owns a majority stake in the firm of Baldoni’s crisis PR manager, Melissa Nathan. In Dec. 2024, a bombshell New York Times story alleged that Nathan orchestrated a smear campaign against Lively, 37, on Baldoni’s behalf. Baldoni later sued both Lively and the Times over the claims. Both suits have been dismissed. Before the dismissal, Baldoni’s legal team had subpoenaed Swift herself, at one point alleging Lively tried to blackmail the singer, 35, into releasing a statement of support by threatening to leak their private texts. Though the claim led to rumors that Swift and Lively’s friendship had "halted," Lively’s lawyers strongly denied she’d attempted blackmail, and Swift’s reps slammed the subpoena as “tabloid clickbait.” The blackmail claim was eventually dismissed as “improper” by the judge, and Baldoni’s team dropped the subpoena.

Read it at Deadline

5
90s Heartthrob Reveals He Is Divorcing Wife of 21 Years
PARTY OF ONE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 11:00AM EDT 
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf.
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf. John Sciulli/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftm

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. The Party of Five star, 57, described the split as the “most difficult decision” of his life and emphasized their shared dedication to their three children. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he told the New York Post in a statement. Kelley, 48, shared her own perspective in a heartfelt Instagram post, noting the decision had been a long time coming. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children,” she shared. “I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.” She also praised Scott as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known” and “one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.” Scott earned heartthrob status in the ’90s with his starring role as Bailey Salinger on Party of Five. He met Kelley, an alum of MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans, in 2002, and the couple married in 2004. The pair shares three children, Jackson, 15, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old, Lucy. He currently stars as Dr. Richard Miller in the series, Doc. The split announcement comes just one week after their 21st wedding anniversary.

Read it at New York Post

6
Tourist Rolls on Ground in Tantrum Over Baggage Fees at Major Airport
MILE CRY CLUB
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.11.25 12:11PM EDT 
The middle-aged lady was perturbed by gate staff at Milan Malpensa Airport telling her that her baggage was too heavy.
TikTok/Lovelydamaride

A tourist went into full meltdown mode at Italy’s Milan Malpensa Airport, after she was reportedly told that she’d need to pay extra for her excessively heavy bag. The traveler, reportedly Chinese, was due to board a flight at the airport on June 8. However, gate staff told her that she’d either need to shed some weight or cough up for extra luggage allowance. This didn’t go down well, and the woman hit the deck in a toddler-style tantrum. Astonished onlookers, including police and airline staff, watched as the seemingly middle-aged woman rolled on the floor, waved her hands and screamed. At one point she digressed fully into a child-like state as she stomped her feet on the ground while laying down with her back flat to the ground. Reports suggested that the lady was eventually denied entry onto the plane. She is believed to have rebooked onto a later flight. SEA, the company that operates Malpensa Airport, has been contacted for comment along with Milan’s Polizia di Stato, the civil national police.

@lovelydamaride

Cosa avreste fatto se non vi facevano imbarcare per questione di misure? 😅 #viaggiare

♬ suono originale - Frekkkia
Read it at News.com.au

7
Roseanne Barr Opens Up About Finding Daughter She Placed for Adoption
REUNITED
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.11.25 12:46PM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 11:52AM EDT 
Roseanne Barr reveals how she reunited with daughter Brandi Brown after putting her up for adoption.
Roseanne Barr reveals how she reunited with daughter Brandi Brown after putting her up for adoption. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr revealed how a tabloid magazine helped her reunite with her daughter she put up for adoption. Barr explained in her new documentary, Roseanne Is America, that the National Enquirer located her daughter by “bribing someone in records in Colorado for my name, her name and her adoptive parents’ name.” “Am I upset about it? No. I’m grateful,” Barr said about the whole ordeal in her documentary. In 1971, when Barr was just 18, she gave birth to her daughter at the Salvation Army Home for Unwed Mothers in Denver. She recalled making a promise to her daughter at the time, saying, “I’ll see you again when you’re 18, because I’m not going to change my name, I’m going to be famous. I’m going to have my own show named Roseanne.” Barr and Brown reunited when Brown was 17 years old. The MAGA comedian sharing a photo of the two wearing “love” and “peace” shirts on Instagram in 2024 with the caption: “Oldest bb 52 yrs old reunited @ aged 17! GD is good.” Barr has four other children, sharing Jessica, 50, Jennifer, 49, and Jake 47, with her first husband Bill Pentland, and Buck, 30, with her ex-husband Ben Thomas.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 60 With ‘Birthday Suit’ Post
SIXTY AND STUNNING
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 6:30AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:28AM EDT 
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley posed in her “birthday suit” on Tuesday as she celebrated 60 laps around the sun. The actress shared a nude snap of herself sitting in a field on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to me!” She continued: “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love.” Hurley revealed in April she’s in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted on Tuesday: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” He recently said of their relationship, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.” The couple met while shooting the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, but didn’t reconnect until two years after the film wrapped. Hurley signed off her caption, “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."

9
Katy Perry Talks About Break-Ups Amid Reports of Split With Orlando Bloom
HOT N COLD
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 12:07PM EDT 
Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom (R)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

After rumors emerged this week that Katy Perry may be headed for splitsville with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the singer is adding fuel to the fire. While introducing her song “I’m Still Breathing” at a recent tour stop in Sydney, the singer coyly told her audience, “This song is about a break-up, and Tim Tams saved me,” referring to the Australian snack, before opening up a pack and eating from it during the performance. Just yesterday, Page Six reported that the couple was on uncertain ground after Perry’s recent string of career missteps caused tension between them. “It’s on the rocks,” one source told the outlet. “They’re waiting until the tour is over before they split.” The “Dark Horse” singer, 40, was first linked to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, in 2016. The couple split in 2017, but reconciled the following year, became engaged in 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020. Though once considered one of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century, Perry’s endeavors have been largely ill-received in the past year. Her album, 143, was critically panned, and she received widespread backlash for participating in the all-female Blue Origin space flight in April, which fans and fellow celebrities alike slammed as “out of touch.” While Perry has said she’s unbothered by negative reviews, an insider told People that the criticism has “put stress” on her relationship with the actor.

Read it at News.com.au

10
Miley Cyrus Says She Was Fired and Replaced by Selena Gomez for Popular Movie After X-Rated Joke
WRECKING BALL
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.11.25 4:45PM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 1:40PM EDT 
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program in 2025. Aeon/GC Images

Miley Cyrus almost starred in a second children’s franchise after Hannah Montana, but lost out over a raunchy joke. Appearing on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast “Reclaiming,” Cyrus revealed she was fired from the first Hotel Transylvania movie over a photo of her posing with a penis-shaped cake in 2011. The “Flowers” singer, 32, said she was initially cast to voice the “lead actress” role—presumably Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler’s Dracula. However, she was dropped from the production after the risqué photo leaked online. Cyrus told Lewinsky, 51, that she bought the cake as a joke for her then-boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and never even posted the snap, which instead went viral after someone stole her camera. Sony didn’t find the joke very funny, and, according to Cyrus, fired her because the image didn’t align with a children’s movie. Cyrus said her firing was one of many times her behavior was put on a “pedestal” because she starred in franchises made for children. “I was 18, so yes, I was fine to work in a kids’ movie, but I’m not a kid,” she added. The role of Mavis eventually went to fellow Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez, who voiced the character in four movies that together grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Read it at E! News

