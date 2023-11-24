Mary Lou Retton Gives Clues on Recovery in Thanksgiving Post
‘SLOWLY’
Gymnast Mary Lou Retton said her heart was “overflowing with profound gratitude” in a Thanksgiving post Thursday after the Olympic legend battled a “very rare” form of pneumonia in intensive care last month. She was ultimately released from the hospital and Retton has been continuing the road to recovery, previously stating that her journey will be a “long and slow process.” She added Thursday: “I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital. The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family. My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life.”