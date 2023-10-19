Mary Lou Retton Has ‘Pretty Scary Setback’ in ICU Battle: Daughter
‘REALLY EXHAUSTED’
U.S. Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton has undergone a “pretty scary setback” as she battles a rare form of pneumonia, her daughter revealed in an Instagram update on Wednesday night. Shayla Kelly Schrepfer said in the video post that, “We were so excited, seeing so much progress,” referencing a weekend update in which the family described the “truly remarkable” progress of her mother. “And then yesterday, we had a pretty scary setback,” Schrepfer said Wednesday. “She is still in ICU, and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes.” She did not disclose the details of the setback. “Just wanted to give an update there. She had a better day today which is great, she is really exhausted,” Schrepfer added. “Thank you guys again for the support. I’m getting so many messages and emails and it’s so great to see people love on her.” A Spotfund campaign has raised more than $450,000 for Retton’s hospital bills.