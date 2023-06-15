CHEAT SHEET
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup’s Surprise Wedding
Weeds star Mary-Louise Parker wished Billy Crudup all the best in his new marriage to Naomi Watts—right before she was quickly cut off by her publicist. “I wish them well,” she told The Guardian. “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other—” “That was 10 minutes!” her publicist cut in. “Say hi to me on the street!” Parker said as her screen went black. Parker and Crudup started dating in 1996, but he left her for another woman in 2003 when she was seven months pregnant with their son. Crudup and Watts quietly got married last week at a Manhattan courthouse after nearly six years of dating.