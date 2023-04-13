Mary Quant, Fashion Designer Dubbed the Mother of the Miniskirt, Dies at 93
R.I.P.
Mary Quant, the iconic British fashion designer who helped to popularize the miniskirt in the 1960s, has died, her family announced Thursday. She was 93. In a statement, Quant’s loved ones said she “died peacefully at home in Surrey” in south England on Thursday morning. The statement called Quant “one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator.” Tributes from the world of fashion have been made to the pioneering designer on social media, with former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman calling Quant a “leader of fashion but also in female entrepreneurship—a visionary who was much more than a great haircut.” London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, which held a retrospective exhibition of her work in 2019, said: “It’s impossible to overstate Quant’s contribution to fashion. She represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion, and provided a new role model for young women. Fashion today owes so much to her trailblazing vision.”