The suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian college students in Vermont on Saturday night had previously struggled with depression and had Thanksgiving with his family just days earlier, his mother told The Daily Beast.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Saturday shooting. Police say the three college students were wounded during that Saturday night shooting in Burlington after the suspected opened fire “without speaking.” Two of the victims are in stable condition, police said, and the third is seriously injured.

The students, who have all been identified as being in their 20s, were shot outside the home of one of the victims’ relatives who they were visiting for Thanksgiving. The scene of the shooting is reportedly in front of Eaton’s apartment building.

“Jason has had a lot of struggles in his life but he is such a kind and loving person,” Mary Reed, his mother, said on Monday. “I am just shocked by the whole thing.”

Eaton is set to be arraigned on Monday, and authorities have not yet identified a motive for the crime that at least one advocacy group says was a hate crime. Police, however, said earlier that in this “charged moment,” it is possible the friends—two of whom are U.S. citizens—were targeted because they are Arab.

Reed said that Eaton had previously struggled with depression and other mental health issues but had been “in such a good mood” when she saw him on Thanksgiving. She said her son, who has bounced around different jobs and previously was an “assistant to a financial officer,” was “totally normal” on Thursday and that the family had a great holiday together. It is not immediately clear if Eaton had a gun.

“It was the best Thanksgiving we had in years,” Eaton’s mother said. “We were all together.”

During the family dinner, Reed said that Eaton did not mention the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. She added, however, that her son is a “very religious person” who connects with different religious figures and often reads the Bible.

“He, like all of us, thinks the world is a mess,” Reed said. “He is a spiritual person.”

At the end of the family celebration, Reed said, she gave her son a Christmas tree to start decorating for the holiday. She said she had not spoken to her son since Thursday and assumed he was at home this weekend “decorating his tree.” Reed said she found out about the shooting early Monday morning when her daughter came over and woke her up.

“I just don’t understand,” she said. “I can’t believe he would do something like this.”