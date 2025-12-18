Trump’s Niece Calls Out Grifting Uncle for Selling ‘Overpriced Junk’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary has slammed the tacky festive items on the president’s website as “overpriced junk” being foisted on struggling Americans.

Mary Trump, an author and clinical psychologist, is the daughter of the president’s older brother Fred. She has long been highly critical of her estranged uncle and created the Mary Trump Media site to share her opinions.

In her latest video, she points out the hypocrisy of the billionaire president telling Americans to cut back on buying dolls and pencils for their children at Christmas—all while hawking gaudy MAGA-branded merchandise on his Trump Store site and selling a million-dollar “Gold Card” visa.

“Despite the pretense that they care at all about Christmas, Donald’s policies are causing many Americans serious harm,” Mary said, blaming her uncle’s “awful” economic policies, including tariffs.

“Of course, Donald and the Trump regime won’t be cutting back during these times, because, you know, they’re all billionaires.”

She pointed out that Trump is a billionaire “for the first time in his life” due to being able to figure out how to “use the power of the presidency to grift off the American people. He expects the rest of us, however, to go without.”

Mary then highlighted the irony of the 79-year-old exploiting the MAGA diehards by selling “overpriced junk” on his merchandise site, which included the stuffed toy Trumpy Bear.

“Who could forget Trumpy Bear?,” Mary said. “I’d like to.”

Trumpy Bear on Donald Trump's website. screen grab

She also singled out the overpriced festive ornaments on the Trump store as part of the regime’s “endless grifting.”

“If you want to prove to Donald that you’re a real American, I think you need to spend $92 f---ing dollars on a MAGA hat glass ornament. Otherwise, what right do you have to call yourself an American? I think none... Your children don’t need presents. F--- them and their dolls and their pencils.”

She added, “You can spend the rest of the Christmas money meant to buy them presents and food on $90 glass ornaments. The grift never ends. Ever.”

Mary Trump shares gaudy Christmas items from Uncle Donald's website. Screen grab

Mary also highlighted a post the White House shared on Instagram with a cartoon of the president in a Santa hat with the caption “Daddy’s home.”

“I mean, come on,” she said. “What says ‘Merry Christmas’ like a fascist calling himself ‘Daddy’ standing in front of the people’s house?”

The rogue Trump also mocked the president and first lady’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony earlier this month, pointing out “this is probably the only thing Donald and Melania actually do together.”

She noted a clunky moment where the president awkwardly reached for his wife’s hand. Melania came toward him and eventually gripped his gloved right hand, which hid his usually extensive bruising—an ongoing health issue the Daily Beast has covered for months.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House on Dec. 4, 2025. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“You know what?,” Mary said. “There’s the tell. Clearly, she re-upped the post-nup because she took his hand. How much that cost him, God knows.”

This week, Mary also slammed her uncle for his heartless response to the murder of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner.

Rather than pay tribute, Trump called him a “struggling” man and suggested his “Trump Derangement Syndrome” contributed to his death. He then doubled down on his comments, calling Reiner “deranged.”

On her Substack, Mary said her uncle was “depraved.”