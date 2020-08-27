Mary Trump on Whether ‘Despicable’ Ivanka Could Be New VP

Mike Pence is basically the middle child of the Trump administration. His name has been left off campaign signage and Trump himself barely wants to acknowledge his existence.

Naturally, Mary, Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast had a lot of fun on this episode of The New Abnormal thinking of people who would replace him. Then it hit them.

Ivanka.

The president’s niece, whose book release The Daily Beast was first to report on, joined Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast to discuss the third night of the Republican National Convention. And they wanted to know the chances of Trump dropping his right-hand man.

“Pence’s only value to Donald is that he sucks up to him,” says Mary. “Do we seriously think that Mike Pence could not be convinced to step down?”

Rick admits it would be incredibly tough to bring in a new vice presidential candidate at this late stage, but can see why Trump would do it.

“It's a difficult enterprise. Although, I think Donald would be tempted don't you, Mary? Because it’s like a reality TV play. It’ll be dramatic. The ratings will be yuge.”

Mary—who sees the current Veep as a “total drip”—agrees that her uncle might go for it, prompting Molly to ask if Trump would stick to the family ties and push Ivanka Trump into the role.

“She does not play to the base in the same way somebody like Donny does,” Mary says. “As despicable as Ivanka is, she’s still a little too measured and reluctant to go all the way with the insanity. Right? Because I guess she’s protecting her brand in the event that she has to go back to New York, which is hysterical.”

Molly was taken back by the sheer scale of dishonesty at the convention tonight.

“Those were C-PAC-level lies, not RNC-level lies,” she says. Rick suggested Richard Grenell, who was briefly Acting Director of National Intelligence, was making a strong entry into “the Trumpian liars Olympics” with his convention speech.

Mary says he was the undisputed champion. “It was the worst, most damaging performance of the evening, if not of the entire convention, because of the things he was lying about with a straight face. Everything he said was a lie.”

Rick selects Trump as today’s ‘Fuck That Guy’ for his defunding of FEMA as a hurricane makes landfall in Louisiana and Texas, but Mary says: “You know, that money stolen from FEMA that may not have been needed if Bannon hadn't stolen it from the GoFundMe…”

