Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald ‘Isn’t the Problem Anymore’

President Donald Trump’s niece believes that while the Jeffrey Epstein files crisis might weaken him, her uncle “isn’t the problem anymore.”

Mary L. Trump, 60, an outspoken critic of her father’s younger brother, was responding to a question Sunday during an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session on X about whether she thought the Epstein files would serve as the “catalyst for the MAGA movement ending over a period of time.”

If President Donald Trump were to resign or be removed from office, Vice President J.D. Vance would succeed him. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Maybe in the long term, but not in the short term,” Mary said. She added that, in the immediate future, the outrage among Trump’s base over his handling of the late sex offender’s case weakens him “considerably.”

“This goes right to the heart of his base,” said the psychologist and author, who in 2020 published a tell-all book on Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

But she’s far less certain about how things will play out in the long haul, even as the Epstein files bring Trump’s personal relationship with the convicted sex offender under an intensifying spotlight.

Trump has assembled a team of fierce supporters who have fully embraced his MAGA brand of politics in his second term. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Even if it implicates him, nobody’s going to indict him,” Mary said, alluding to both the fierce loyalty Trump, 79, has cultivated within his administration and the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling that presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for “official acts.”

She then theorized, “if it did kind of end his reign of power, J.D. Vance becomes president.”

“We need to remember this, it’s really important—I’m not saying this shouldn’t all play out, because of course it should,“ Mary said. “What I’m saying is, Donald Trump isn’t the problem anymore. That’s what I’m saying. And we need to be very, very clear about that.”

Mary Trump's unauthorized biography about Donald Trump became a bestseller in 2020. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

During his second term, Trump has assembled a team of supporters who have fully embraced his MAGA brand of politics, unlike in his first term, when internal pushback would sometimes curb his most extreme ideas.

Mary, a psychologist, said Trump is reenacting their family dynamic—one where his father, Fred Trump, controlled everyone in his orbit. She noted, however, that “Donald is acting like he’s always acted.”

“The arrogance was always there. The insecure defensiveness was always there. The bullying was always there,” she said.

Mary also claimed that Trump’s wild rant about windmills on Sunday is “evidence of serious cognitive impairment.”