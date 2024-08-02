Mary Trump Joins in Trump Family Feud to Defend Brother Fred’s N-Word Book

The Trump family feud just got even more ferocious as Mary Trump sprang to defend her brother after her cousin Eric called his book “garbage”.

Fred Trump III, son of Donald Trump’s late elder brother, claimed in a family memoir—All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way—that he heard his uncle use the n-word in an angry tirade after finding his car had been slashed.

He also claims that the then-president cut off funding for Fred’s disabled adult son, telling him: “Let him die and move to Florida.”

Responding to the book, Eric Trump accused his cousin of ingratitude and treachery. “It’s disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to ‘cash in’ less than a 100 days before an election,” he wrote on X Tuesday.

Mary Trump, a psychologist who has written two bestselling books attacking her uncle, took the feud to the next level with a seven-minute video statement posted on Thursday night.

Trump said any money paid into a medical fund for Fred’s son would have come from the tens of millions of dollars that she alleges Donald and his siblings “stole” from her and Fred’s inheritance—an allegation over which she has already lost a lawsuit.

“As an adjudicated business fraud and one of Donald’s surrogates, Eric is beneath my contempt,” she said in her video statement, according to Newsweek. “If he had any sense of basic human decency, he would understand the bargain he’s made and, at the very least, not attempt to pass off a blatant theft—from which he benefited—as an act of charity.”

Fred and Mary’s father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981, 18 years before the death of his father, the real estate mogul Fred Trump.

Mary Trump went on: “Almost two decades after my grandfather died, I learned that Maryanne and Donald and Robert had, through fraudulent means, stolen our inheritance, which was worth tens of millions of dollars. If they had not done so, my brother never would have needed to ask for their help in the first place.”

“I have no doubt my Uncle Donald had a hand in Eric’s statement,” she added. “To him, I would say, you do not get to steal tens of millions of dollars from your dead brother’s children and then, when you use some small portion of it to help out the victim of your theft, get to pretend that you deserve anyone’s gratitude.”