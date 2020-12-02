‘The Reckoning’: Mary Trump to Publish Second Book About President Trump
SHE STRIKES AGAIN
Mary Trump, President Trump’s niece and thorn in his side, will be writing a second book about her relative. The new book, titled The Reckoning, will be published by Macmillan’s St. Martin’s Press next year and will delve into the long-term effects of the Trump presidency. According to the press release, Trump’s book will explore, “America’s national trauma, rooted in our history but dramatically exacerbated by the impact of current events and the Trump administration’s corrupt and immoral policies.... Whether it manifests itself in rising levels of rage and hatred, or hopelessness and apathy, the stress of living in a country we no longer recognize has affected all of us. America is suffering from PTSD.” Over the summer, the younger Trump—who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology—published a bombshell book about the dysfunctional dynamics present in her father and President Trump’s upbringing and referred to the president as a “sociopath.” That book has sold over a million copies so far and infuriated the president, who responded to it by calling his niece a “mess.” The author’s newest book is set to be released in July.