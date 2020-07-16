Mary Trump to Rachel Maddow: Yes, I Heard My Uncle Donald Use the ‘N-Word’

In her new best-selling book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, and in subsequent interviews, Mary Trump has said it was “sort of normal” while growing up to hear her family use the “n-word” or anti-Semitic expressions. But in a new interview with Rachel Maddow set to air Thursday night on MSNBC, she went even further, confirming that she personally has heard her uncle, President Donald Trump, use that language.
Maddow asked Mary Trump if Donald “was an exception” to that in her family or she ever heard him say the “n-word” specifically. “Of course I did,” the president’s niece replied. “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”