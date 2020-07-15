Mary Trump’s Message for Her Uncle Donald: ‘Resign’
Mary Trump, whose book about her uncle the president went on sale Tuesday, is giving her first public interviews—telling ABC News that she thinks he should step down. In a sit-down with George Stephanopoulos, Mary recalls meeting with her uncle in the White House four months into his term and telling him not to let his critics get him down. “He already seemed very strained by the pressures,” she said. “I didn’t mean I want you to keep doing what you’re doing and get away with it... I just remember thinking he seems tired—this is not what he signed up for.” Stephanopoulos asked what she would say if she was face-to-face with President Trump now, and she replied: “Resign.”
The Daily Beast was the first to report that Mary Trump was publishing a tell-all about the president. His brother has been trying to stop publication of the book, arguing that a non-disclosure agreement that was part of an estate dispute stops her from telling her story, but a judge freed her from the gag order on Monday.