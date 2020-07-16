Mary Trump’s Tell-All Sold Nearly 1M Copies in First Few Days, Breaking Publisher’s Record

Read it at Associated Press
Mary Trump’s controversial book detailing her relationship with her uncle, President Donald Trump, sold a record 950,000 copies on its release date, publisher Simon & Schuster announced Thursday. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s recently released book, The Room Where it Happened, another Simon & Schuster work, sold more than 800,000 copies in its first week of release. The Trump administration had attempted to block publication of both works, claiming that Bolton was attempting to publish classified information and that Mary Trump had signed a nondisclosure agreement preventing her from publishing such a work. A judge lifted the gag order on Mary Trump’s book Monday, just a day before its scheduled release.