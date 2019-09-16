CHEAT SHEET
Elizabeth Warren Targets Trump’s Sister in Anti-Corruption Plan
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has set her sights on one particularly provocative target as part of her anti-corruption plan: President Trump’s sister. In a Medium post published Monday morning, the Massachusetts Democrat says she wants to close a loophole that “allows federal judges to escape investigations for misconduct by stepping down from their post.” In her proposal, Warren specifically references a case involving Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump-Barry, whose retirement brought an abrupt end to an investigation into her role in various tax schemes and potential fraud with the Trump family business. Warren is the first Democratic presidential candidate to go after the president’s sister. She also cites allegations of sexual misconduct against the former U.S. Appeals Court Judge Alex Kozinski, and how a probe into the allegations ended when he resigned.