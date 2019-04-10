Trump’s Older Sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, Retires as a Judge During Conduct Inquiry: NYT
OUTTA THERE
President Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, reportedly retired from her position as a federal appellate judge in February—ending the judicial conduct inquiry into her alleged involvement in tax fraud. According to The New York Times, four individuals filed complaints against Judge Barry after a Times investigation reported that the Trump family had engaged in tax fraud in the 1990s. In February, the individuals received a letter informing them the inquiry into Judge Barry’s behavior regarding taxes was “receiving the full attention” of the judicial conduct council. Ten days after the letter was sent, Judge Barry filed her retirement papers from her “inactive senior judge” role, making her no longer “subject to the conduct rules.” In retirement, Judge Barry is reportedly entitled to an annual salary “between $184,500 and $217,600.” Judge Barry reportedly did not respond to the Times’ request for comment. A lawyer for President Trump, Charles Harder, previously said the Times tax investigation was “100 percent false, and highly defamatory.”