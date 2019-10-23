CHEAT SHEET
‘CHEATING TENANTS’
Maryland Attorney General Says Jared Kushner’s Company Had ‘Deceptive Practices,’ Rented Rodent-Infested Units
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has filed suit against a company owned by Jared Kushner, the White House adviser and son-in-law to President Trump, claiming Westminster Management “victimized consumers, many of whom are financially vulnerable” and committed “hundreds of thousands of violations” of consumer protection laws. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by attorneys in the Consumer Protection Division of the attorney general’s office and alleged that the company regularly used “unfair or deceptive” rental practices and ran rodent-infested apartments in Baltimore. Kushner Cos. CEO Laurent Morali said in a statement that the company would fight the accusations, writing: “We refuse to be extorted by an ambitious attorney general who clearly cares more about scoring political points than fighting real crime and improving the lives of the people of Maryland. We look forward to defending ourselves against these bogus allegations.”