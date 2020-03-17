Maryland Becomes 5th State to Postpone Primary Over Coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that the state’s April 28 primary election will be postponed to June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor is also advising election officials to conduct the primary by mail. The announcement comes after the governor on Monday ordered all movie theaters, and gyms in the state to close, while bars and restaurants are restricted to takeout and delivery. On Monday, President Trump and his coronavirus task force revised guidelines instructing Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more. Among the other states that have postponed their primaries due to the pandemic include Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Ohio.