Maryland Cannibal Gets Murder Charge

Another “zombie” is making macabre headlines. A Maryland college student who police say admitted to eating his housemate’s heart and brains after killing him May 25 has been charged with first-degree murder. Court records show that the alleged cannibal, 21-year-old Alexander Kinyua, was charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment five days before murdering Kujoe Bonsafo Agyei-Kodie, 37. Kinyua’s father called a detective Tuesday to tell him one of his other sons had found a human head and two hands in a trash bin in the basement of his house in Baltimore, where Kinyua lived with Agyei-Kodie. When police arrived, Kinyua confessed to eating Agyei-Kodie’s organs and depositing the rest of his remains in a parking-lot Dumpster.