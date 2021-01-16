Police Chief’s Son Boasted About Being at Capitol Riot
‘I TOOK MY COUNTRY BACK’
The police chief of Aberdeen, Maryland is facing the wrath of the city’s constituents after his son boasted online about storming the U.S. Capitol last week. Christian Trabert, the 24-year-old son of Henry Trabert, posted a picture of himself on Facebook at the riot. “Yeah, I stormed the Capitol. Yeah, I took my country back,” Trabert wrote in the caption. “And no, I don’t feel bad. I feel great!” Trabert has not been charged and a city manager claimed the post may be a fake. His mom and brother told The Washington Post that Trabert did nothing wrong. Meanwhile, city residents say their Facebook posts demanding the chief denounce his son’s actions were deleted from the police department’s page.
More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump attack on the Capitol, including a former Olympic swimmer, two police officers from Virginia and a firefighter from Florida.