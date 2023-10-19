Maryland Cop Charged With Attacking Police on Jan. 6

CHEAT SHEET
A Maryland police officer was taken into custody Thursday after prosecutors charged him with attacking police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Justin Lee, who was hired by the Montgomery County Police Department in January 2022, faces seven criminal charges over his alleged role in the riot, including counts for impeding police and assaulting an officer. The 25-year-old made headlines in March when police said he shot and killed a teenager suspected in the stabbings of four people who ran at Lee with a knife, an incident that remains under investigation. A police spokeswoman told The Washington Post that the department intends to fire Lee, who was suspended without pay after the indictment against him.