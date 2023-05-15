Cops Pull Over a U-Haul and Find Kidnapped Woman Inside
A Maryland man driving a U-Haul was arrested Friday after police say he kidnapped a woman at a convenience store and trapped her in the truck. Dennis Bell, 62, was pulled over after officers received numerous 911 calls about a U-Haul driving erratically and hitting parked vehicles. When cops initiated a traffic stop, they say they found a woman in Bell’s passenger seat, who told them that Bell pushed her into the truck and threatened to kill her. She also said that “while in Bell’s truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers,” per a news release from state police. Bell was uncooperative, police say, and didn’t stop the truck until it got stuck in a ditch. He also didn’t leave the truck when asked, prompting police to enter the U-Haul and discover the victim—who was unclothed and had visible stab wounds on her fingers from Bell’s knife. Bell remains in jail without bond, and faces 14 criminal charges including first degree assault, kidnapping, and possession of suspected crack cocaine.