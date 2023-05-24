Maryland Dad Beaten to Death Over Son’s Schoolyard Fight
BRUTAL BRAWL
What started as a fight between his 14-year-old son and another teen at school ended up on father Christopher Wright’s doorstep when he was brutally beaten to death by a group of young men. The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed that three to four men in their mid-20s to mid-30s arrived at Wright’s residence “in reference to an earlier altercation” at the son’s Brooklyn Park Middle School, and the Maryland father sustained life-threatening injury in the brawl. Tracy Karopchinsky, the father’s fiancée, told 11 News that the attackers were initially looking for Wright’s son, but found the 43-year-old instead. Authorities responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a report of the assault, and Wright died approximately five hours later in the hospital. All three of his children were home at the time of the attack, Karopchinsky said. The police department said detectives from the homicide unit were actively investigating the incident.