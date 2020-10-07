Maryland ‘Halloween Decoration’ Turns Out to Be Homicide Victim
HORROR SHOW
Detectives in Baltimore County, Maryland, have opened a homicide investigation after what was initially thought to be a Halloween decoration in a parking lot turned out to be a real dead body. A driver passing by the former Rustic Inn in White Marsh made the discovery early Wednesday morning. The driver reportedly told police they initially thought the body was a Halloween decoration but then doubled back to check and found it was not. It was located far from the road, hidden partly by bushes. “There is some type of undetermined trauma to the body,” Officer Jennifer Peach told The Baltimore Sun. “But it is so early in the investigation right now that we really don’t have any information that we can put out. I just left the scene and we were still waiting for the medical examiner to show up.” No further information was available on the victim.