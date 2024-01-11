Maryland Elections Official Resigns After Being Arrested on Jan. 6 Charges
RIOTER RESIGNS
A member of Maryland’s Board of Elections has resigned, after being arrested on multiple charges alleging that he participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal investigators allege that Carlos Ayala scaled a police barricade and patrolled a line of police officers who were attempting to disperse the chaos, and encouraged them to join the rioters, according to the The Washington Post. Ayala has been charged with civil disorderly conduct, a felony and related misdemeanors, according to court documents. In 2023, Ayala was confirmed as a Republican representative on Maryland’s Board of Elections, and was lauded for his community service and work as a senior executive at Perdue Farms. On Thursday morning, Maryland Board of Elections administrator Jared DeMarinis announced that Ayala resigned.