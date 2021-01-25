Maryland Gov. Hogan Insults County Health Official on Facebook for Requesting Delayed School Reopening

Read it at Capital Gazette
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who received national attention for rebuking President Trump and telling him to “look at the science,” apparently has some issues with scientists in his own state. In a Facebook comment Thursday, Hogan wrote that Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman “doesn’t really know what he is talking about.” Kalyanaraman had requested that Hogan—who appointed him—push re-opening of the county’s school system for hybrid learning to March, rather than February. Hogan, posting from his official gubernatorial account, was responding to a commenter who wrote that “inspiring families and teachers alike to head back to the classroom shouldn’t involve threats toward our beloved teachers.”