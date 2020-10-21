Maryland Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kidnap, Kill Biden and Harris
A man from Frederick, Maryland, is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill and kidnap Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, according to WDVM. James Dale Reed, 42, was caught on camera leaving a threatening letter on the doorstep of a resident who supports the candidates, authorities said. “We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about,” the note read, among other graphic threats. At first, Reed reportedly denied writing and delivering the letter but later confessed to it. Reed is facing charges of threats against a major candidate for President or Vice President and two violations of state law, including mass violence threats and voter intimidation. If convicted, Reed will serve up to five years in prison if convicted.