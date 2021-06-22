Maryland Man Pleads Guilty After Threatening to Assault Biden and Harris
ANGRY THREATS
A Maryland man pleaded guilty this week to threatening to kidnap and harm President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their supporters, before the 2020 election. James Dale Reed, 42, was reportedly caught on a door camera leaving a letter on the door of a Biden-supporting home last October where he described how he'd harm both candidates and their supporters. When police questioned him, he admitted to writing the letter and dropping it off at the first Democratic house he saw. Police later executed a search warrant where they found multiple guns, grenades, and military gear at his home. “Making threats against candidates and fellow citizens for their political beliefs undermines our democracy and will not be tolerated,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner said in a statement Tuesday. Reed faces up to five years in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for July 27.