Maryland Man Sent to Prison for a Year for Throwing Huge COVID-19 Parties
When sheriff’s deputies in Charles County, Maryland were called to Shawn Marshall Myers’ house on March 22 and found a huge party of about 60 people, the 42-year-old host was combative but eventually agreed to break up the gathering. However, a week later, he was at it again, hosting 50 friends for another shindig. This time, he was “beyond being argumentative” when deputies arrived, and ordered his guests to stay, the county’s state attorney said. Deputies arrested him and charged him with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronavirus ban on large gatherings. On Friday, Myers was sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of several counts of failure to comply with an emergency order.