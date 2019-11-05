CHEAT SHEET
REALLY?
Maryland Man Stabbed to Death Over Viral Popeyes Chicken Sandwich: Police
A man was stabbed to death outside a Popeyes in Maryland during a fight over the fast food chain’s popular chicken sandwich, police said. A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s Police Department said the unidentified 28-year-old man was killed after someone cut in line at the restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C. “For you to get that angry over anything—for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day,” Jennifer Donelan told NBC News. Police said the fight began inside the restaurant and later moved outside, where the man was stabbed. The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, according to police. Authorities have not named a suspect in the stabbing. Popeyes began selling the sandwich again Sunday after it sold out in just two weeks over the summer.