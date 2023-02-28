Man Sues Restaurant for Alleged Racism Against Old White People
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
A man is suing a small-town Maryland restaurant because he feels he was discriminated against—for being old and white. But the owners of Dan’s Restaurant and Taphouse in Boonesboro said they banned Neal Glessner because he harassed their employees. The lawsuits, both federal and state, allege the restaurant has racially discriminated against at least half a dozen other white men. Police bodycam footage from a night referenced in the lawsuits obtained by the Hagerstown Herald Mail shows a friend of Glessner’s, Joseph Michael, refusing to leave the restaurant after he was kicked out. The lawsuit alleges both men had been waiting for food for 45 minutes, and a waiter became agitated after Glessner heckled him about the order. “All of you old white men act like you own everything. Just get the fuck out,” the lawsuit claims he said. “Neither of you are welcome here.” The alleged quote is not spoken in the police footage. A protest of just about 10 people was organized Saturday by Shawn Porter, who the restaurant’s owner claims is a far-right “agitator” using the feud to further his own political vendetta. Dan’s was closed Monday, a sign on the door saying staff were given a needed day of rest. “They tried to bury us,” a sign reads. “They don’t know we’re seeds.”