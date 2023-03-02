CHEAT SHEET
Maryland Mayor Arrested on 56 Counts of Child Pornography
The mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested Thursday morning on 56 counts of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to local police. Patrick Wojahn, 47, had been under investigation since last month, when authorities say they linked him to a social media account that had been posting child pornography content since January. On Tuesday, police searched Wojahn’s home and recovered cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and computer. Wojahn submitted his resignation as mayor Thursday, effective immediately.