Maryland Sisters Killed in Hamptons Vacation Home Fire
‘SHOCKING’
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in their family’s vacation home in the Hamptons, police said. The family was sleeping when the fire began around 3:30 a.m. Their parents and older brother managed to escape before the home was engulfed in flames, police said, but Jillian, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were trapped upstairs. The sisters’ father tried to go back into the house after attempting to gather everyone outside, but he couldn’t get past the flames, according to police. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said they don’t think it was suspicious. “My heart is just full of sadness hearing this news. I knew them since they were born and it’s truly shocking. Truly, extremely sad news,” a family friend and neighbor told NBC 4 Washington.