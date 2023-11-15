Maryland Teacher Under Investigation for Accusing Israel of Organ Harvesting
’DEBUNKED!’
A middle school teacher in Rockville, Maryland “may be on leave” after she took to social media to defend Hamas and baselessly claim that Israel was harvesting Palestinians’ organs, her school said this week. In Facebook screenshots first obtained by conservative news site The Daily Wire, Sabrina Khan-Williams appears to write, “Debunked! No music festival attack. Babies were not burned. Women were not violated. Hospitals were attacked on purpose.” She also posted: “Palestinian’s are being killed and their organs are being sold. How is real life scarier than the movies??” Khan-Williams teaches world studies and diversity, equity, and inclusion at Tilden Middle School, according to The Washington Post. She did not immediately return the Post’s requests for comment. The middle school’s principal, Sapna Hopkins, told the community on Monday that she had reported the alleged activity to the school system, which would investigate the matter.