Maryland Woman Donates $6K Tiffany & Co. Bracelet, Other Jewelry to Salvation Army
A woman slipped a $6,000 Tiffany & Co. bracelet and other jewelry into a Salvation Army donation bucket in Annapolis, Maryland, according to a Salvation Army commander. Capt. Ryan Vincent told the Capital Gazette that a woman came up to a kettle worker, put the jewelry into the slot of the donation bucket, said “Merry Christmas,” and walked away. Vincent said the Salvation Army sold the Tiffany bracelet for $1,500 after it was valued at $6,000 by a jeweler. The proceeds are enough to buy six months’ worth of meals for children that the Salvation Army feeds on Tuesday afternoons, according to Vincent. “It shocked us when we found out it was all real,” he said. The Gazette reports that a gemologist will examine the rest of the jewelry—a ring, another bracelet, and a matching set of diamonds and rubies—this weekend to determine their value. Vincent said if the jewelry can be sold for around the same amount as the bracelet, the Salvation Army will be able to feed the children for a year.