    Washington Prosecutor and Public Defender’s Romance Imperils 300 Cases

    SWEETHEART DEAL

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    City of Marysville

    Up to 300 criminal cases in Washington State are under scrutiny amid revelations that a prosecutor and public defender carried on a secret romance, The Everett Herald reports. Al Treacy and defense attorney Marne Whitney were rivals in the Marysville courtroom and something much friendlier after hours. He resigned in June under threat of being fired, the newspaper reported. And Whitney was canned by her city-contracted law firm. The city has alerted more than 300 defendants that their cases may be impacted.

