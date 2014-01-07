Maryville Teen Attempts Suicide

CHEAT SHEET
The 16-year-old victim of an alleged rape in Maryville, Missouri that made national headlines last year, tried to commit suicide on Sunday night after being bullied on social media, her mother says. In 2012, Daisy Coleman accused an older football player of raping her when she was 14, but the prosecutor declined to press charges. Coleman apparently tried to overdose on drugs and was rushed to the hospital. "She may never be ok," her mother posted on Facebook, saying her daughter "had been terrorized to the point she tried to kill herself last night."