Man Armed With AR-15 Outside Rittenhouse Trial ID’d as Fired Ferguson Cop
‘MASERATI MIKE’
The armed man outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday who called himself ‘Maserati Mike’ is a disgraced ex-police officer from Ferguson, Missouri. Jesse T. Kline confirmed his identity to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday, as did Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr.
Kline was terminated by the Ferguson police department in August 2018, after he was arrested for allegedly following an ex-girlfriend to another man’s house. Local news outlets reported that Kline had allegedly “pointed a gun” at the man, poking him in the chest with its barrel. He then called the woman “vulgar names” and ran away. He was charged with stalking, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault. Those charges were dropped less than five months later after two key witnesses refused to testify.
Kline, armed with a long rifle outside the courthouse, was first identified by a Twitter user on Wednesday. The ex-officer was also speaking into a bullhorn and parading around with a dog, according to the Journal Sentinel. He complied after being asked by local authorities to put away his firearm. The Journal Sentinel reported he was back outside the courthouse on Thursday, carrying a gun case.