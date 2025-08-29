Maserati Owner Busted With Nearly 90 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Vehicle

A Maserati owner was arrested after police in Orange County, California, discovered dozens of nitrous oxide canisters inside the car. “We’re not chuckling, guffawing, or giggling,” the Tustin Police Department wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the effects of the drug. “Nearly 90 canisters of nitrous oxide were recovered in this vehicle, which were possessed to be used as an intoxicating inhalant.” Authorities shared photos from the scene showing colorful canisters crammed into both the driver’s and passenger’s sides of the car. Under California law, possessing or being under the influence of nitrous oxide is a misdemeanor. The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning earlier this year about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide. “Inhaling nitrous oxide can result in a range of symptoms and serious health problems, from abnormal blood counts, asphyxiation, blood clots, frostbite, headache, impaired bowel and bladder function, lightheadedness, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, numbness, palpitations, paralysis, psychiatric disturbances (delusions, hallucinations, paranoia, depression), tingling, trouble walking, vitamin B12 deficiency, and in some cases, death,” the FDA said. The agency also noted that prolonged use can cause neurological issues even after stopping.