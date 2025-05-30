‘M*A*S*H’ Actress Loretta ‘Hot Lips’ Swit Dies at 87

Loretta Swit, who brought Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan to life on the sitcom M*A*S*H, has died at 87.

Swit passed away Friday at her home in New York City, her publicist Harlan Boll told CBS News. She is believed to have died of natural causes.

The New Jersey-born actress appeared on M*A*S*H for all eleven seasons and earned ten Emmy nominations for her portrayal of the sharp-witted Army nurse, winning two. She was nominated for four Golden Globes.

Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, David Ogden Stiers, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and William Christopher in 1978. Archive Photos/Getty Images

The hit series, which aired from 1972 to 1983 and followed the staff of an Army hospital during the Korean War, propelled Swit to stardom, and her role as “Hot Lips” helped pave the way for more women to portray empowered characters on TV, The Hollywood Reporter said.

She married actor Dennis Holahan, whom she met on the set of M*A*S*H in 1983, but they divorced in 1995.

Swit was a passionate animal welfare advocate, serving on the boards of Actors and Others for Animals and The Wildlife Waystation, as well as acting as a spokesperson for the Humane Society.