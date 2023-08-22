Mask Mandates Make a Comeback at Atlanta College, Hollywood Studio
BACK IN TIME
Masks are making a comeback in some institutions as COVID-19 cases tick up again. On Monday, it was reported that Hollywood studio Lionsgate will bring back a mask mandate after several employees tested positive. “Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace,” Lionsgate Response Manager Sommer McElroy reportedly wrote in an email to staff. Atlanta liberal arts college Morris Brown also announced on Sunday that it’s bringing back mask mandates “due to reports of positive cases among students.” For the next two weeks, students will have to wear masks, socially distance, avoid large gatherings and undergo “temperature checks” on campus. COVID hospitalizations have doubled since June to around 12,000 but are still far less than the 38,000 recorded around the same time last year, according to CDC data.