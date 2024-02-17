CHEAT SHEET
Masked Gang of Thieves Pulls Off $37K Puppy Heist
Twelve French bulldogs were snatched from a home in South Carolina this week by a group of thieves wearing masks, according to the Post and Courier. The puppies were being kept in the garage of a home in North Charleston when five people dressed in masks and dark clothing snuck in, loaded the dogs into crates, and ferried them away. The owners say the frenchies were valued at around $37,000. In 2022, the French bulldog became the most popular dog in the United States. On average, one of these prized pups can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000. Another high-profile frenchie dognapping occurred in 2021, when Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were taken from Gaga’s dog walker. They were later recovered safe and sound.