Masked White Men Scattered Racist Fliers Across Texas Gated Community, Residents Say

Residents of a gated community in suburban Houston say they awoke Sunday to find intimidating white-supremacist fliers plastered around their neighborhood. The fliers, which depict blatantly racist images of Black people, were titled “2026: A Race Odyssey.” According to witnesses, “men wearing ski masks” were spotted placing the fliers on homes and cars in the early hours of the morning throughout the Cypress, Texas, neighborhood. One resident told KHOU 11, “My family, we are an African-American family and we believe in diversity. And just to know someone is making things more difficult and taking us back in time makes me very uncomfortable.”