Maskless Mob Storms Gourmet Grocery in City Awash in Death

As people were dying in Los Angeles at an average rate of two every hour and overwhelmed hospitals were turning ambulances away and as oxygen supplies were running perilously low, a group of some 50 anti-mask protesters stormed an upscale grocery just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Masks don’t work!” “they chanted at the entrance to Erewhon on Beverly Boulevard. “It’s a conspiracy!”

A woman in a red “Keep America Great Hat” and a red hoodie with “Beverly Hills Freedom Rally” stenciled on the chest bellowed into a megaphone.