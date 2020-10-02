CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Masks Still a ‘Personal Choice’ at the White House Despite Trump Diagnosis
BECAUSE OF COURSE
Read it at Associated Press
A senior White House official told the Associated Press on Friday that masks are still “a personal choice” at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—despite President Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis. The official also said that the White House is not planning to switch to a better testing system after the one it was using missed adviser Hope Hicks’ case at the start of her symptoms. Trump has flouted mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the coronavirus pandemic, repeatedly insisting that face coverings should be a matter of personal choice. He’s even mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for often wearing a mask in public.