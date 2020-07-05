Masks ‘Strongly Encouraged’ at Next Trump Rally in New Hampshire

Read it at Trump Campaign
The wearing of face masks will be “strongly encouraged” at President Donald Trump’s next rally set to be held in New Hampshire on July 11. Masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed to all attendees at the rally at the Portsmouth International Airport, the campaign said Sunday. “We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world,” Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a press release. The announcement comes two days after Trump spoke at a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore where few wore masks and there was no social distancing.